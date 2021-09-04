Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

