Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

