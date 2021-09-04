Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

