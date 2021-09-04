Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 1,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66.

On Friday, July 23rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.