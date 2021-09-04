Payden & Rygel Sells 1,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.3% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

