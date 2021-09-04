Payden & Rygel Has $19.07 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7,100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $102,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

