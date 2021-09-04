Payden & Rygel Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 117,636 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 88,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

