Payden & Rygel Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.