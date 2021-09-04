Payden & Rygel Acquires 204,200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,673.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 144.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

