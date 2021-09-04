Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading 0% Higher

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The company has a market cap of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a positive return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.