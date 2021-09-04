Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 52 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $685.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.99. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,232,477 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

