Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,784 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.