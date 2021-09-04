Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 131 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,857,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

