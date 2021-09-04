Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,423 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 1.7% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,994. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.