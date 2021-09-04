Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,219,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $297.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

