Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.