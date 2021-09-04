Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

