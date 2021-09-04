Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 471 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

