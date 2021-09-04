Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 512 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $13,565,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 132.39%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.