Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 23,575 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.