Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 129,671 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 9,241,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478,625. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock valued at $405,826,799.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

