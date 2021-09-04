Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 7,825 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,549 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

