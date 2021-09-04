Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.