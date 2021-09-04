Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,449 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,620,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average is $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

