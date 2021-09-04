Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 106 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.16. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

