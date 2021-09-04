Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.49

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1945975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

