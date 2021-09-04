PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

PagerDuty stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

