PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Cowen from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

