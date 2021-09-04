PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

PagerDuty stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PagerDuty by 135.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369,056 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $35,826,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 29.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

