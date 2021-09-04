Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.39. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 17,528 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.