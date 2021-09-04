OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Insider Acquires A$71,610.00 in Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Sarah Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$23.87 ($17.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,610.00 ($51,150.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from OZ Minerals’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. OZ Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

