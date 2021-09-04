Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXM. upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.