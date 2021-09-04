Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $455.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.