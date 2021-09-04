Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY opened at $22.64 on Friday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTSKY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

