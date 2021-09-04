Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY opened at $22.64 on Friday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTSKY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

