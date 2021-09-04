Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

