Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DNNGY opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

