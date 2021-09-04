Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 67 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.94 and a 200 day moving average of $444.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.