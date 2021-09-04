Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,094 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,576,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 456,198 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $52,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 71,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

