Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $216,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.