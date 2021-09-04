Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. 111,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,231. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

