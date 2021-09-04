Orion Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 530,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $521.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

