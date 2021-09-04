Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 22,800 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Edap Tms worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 29,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.