Orbs Hits One Day Volume of $47.09 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $298.99 million and approximately $47.09 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00125779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00185527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00806964 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.