Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Down 5.5%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 12,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 722,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

