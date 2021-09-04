Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.