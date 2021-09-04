OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.02

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 8266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,435. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

