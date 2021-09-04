Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

