Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.54, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

