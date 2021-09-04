Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

