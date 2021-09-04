Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

